Meli Ndlovu the cyclist arrives in Bulawayo from South Africa

Innocent Kurira, Sports Reporter

SOUTH Africa-based rider Meli Ndlovu has arrived in Bulawayo having travelled 863km from Johannesburg to Bulawayo in an awareness campaign to educate schools on the use of ordinary level study packs organised by Dingani publishers.

Last year, Meli cycled from Midrand, South Africa to Bulawayo in 48 hours sparking debate about whether it is possible to cycle such a distance in those hours.

This time around, Ndlovu left South Africa on Sunday and arrived in Bulawayo at 12 pm on Wednesday.

Madlela Skhobokhobo with Meli the cyclist

He was welcomed at the Bulawayo 20km peg by Rhumba musician Madlela Skhobokhobo who also took to his bicycle to lead the rider into the City of Kings.