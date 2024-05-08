Melikhaya to miss FC Platinum match

Innocent Kurira, [email protected]

HIGHLANDERS will be without holding midfielder, Melikhaya Ncube for their crunch tie against former champions FC Platinum at Barbourfields Stadium on Sunday.The midfielder will be serving a yellow card suspension.

Premier Soccer League communications officer, Kudzayi Bare, confirmed the Bosso setback.

“Ncube has accumulated three yellow cards and will not be available for the next match.”

The midfielder has been one of the stand-out players for Highlanders this season and already has two goals to his name.

His absence means Bosso will have to make changes to their midfield with either Gillian Nyathi or Mason Mushore likely to fill in that role.

It will also be interesting to see if captain Ariel Sibanda will return in goal after stand-in keeper Raphael Pitisi managed to keep two clean sheets in the absence of the veteran goalie, who is still recovering from injury.

Former TelOne goalkeeper, Pitisi, has given a good account of himself, winning over some of the Bosso faithful with his composure, agility and ball distribution skills.Highlanders prefer building their play from the back and Pitisi seems to suit the style perfectly for now.

Bosso sit top of the table with 19 points, the same as Manica Diamonds, who they enjoy a superior goal difference over.Highlanders will be hoping to bounce back to winning ways against FC Platinum after being held to a frustrating nil-all draw by league debutants Arenel last Sunday.

Last season, FC Platinum finished in fourth place and have been blowing hot and cold this season.

The Zvishavane side appears to have done some good business on the market, but it’s still to work out combinations. It brought in Mbongeni Ndlovu and Brighton Manhire from Highlanders.

The platinum miners also managed to get the signature of Herentals midfielder, Davison Marowa. To reinforce the midfield, they roped in Shepherd Mhlanga from Chicken Inn. They replaced keeper, Petros Mhari with David Bizabani who spent last season in Greenfuel’s books.

In other matches set for this weekend, a potentially explosive encounter is set for Wadzanayi Stadium in Shamva where Simba Bhora will host defending champions Ngezi Platinum Stars on Saturday. On the same day, CAPS United will face Yadah at the Heart Stadium. Manica Diamonds will face Bikita Minerals at Sakubva Stadium on Sunday.

Fixtures

Saturday

Green Fuel v ZPC Kariba (Greenfuel Arena), Yadah v CAPS United (Rufaro Stadium), Bulawayo Chiefs v Chicken Inn (Luveve Stadium), Simba Bhora v Ngezi Platinum (Wadzanayi Stadium)

Sunday

Manica Diamonds v Bikita Minerals (Sakubva Stadium), Highlanders v FC Platinum (Barbourfields Stadium), Hwange v Arenel (Colliery Stadium), Dynamos v Herentals (Rufaro Stadium), Telone v Chegutu Pirates (Bata Stadium)