Melissa steals the show

Mthabisi Tshuma, Showbiz Reporter

ONE of the highlights of the prestigious South African Upcoming Musicians Awards (Sauma) held recently in the neighbouring country was Zimbabwe-born radio presenter Melissa Laung who hosted the event.

Laung (born Melissa Nxumalo) kept the crowd entertained by her humour.

There is no doubt that Zimbabwean talent is on a level of its own.

Fashion is another thing that viewers of awards ceremonies look forward to when attending such events and Laung rose to the occasion.

Chronicle Showbiz caught up with the personality to get to know more about her journey in the arts industry.

“I was born in Zimbabwe on Christmas Day in 1994 to a Zimbabwean father and a South African mother. I fell in love with radio at a tender age and I made my mind when I was doing my 11th grade,” she said.

Laung said she started her journey in radio at Hillbrow Radio in 2015 and described her first slot on air as nothing short of “dramatic” as she was a bundle of nerves.

“In 2016, I left Hillbrow Station for 1912 Radio Station then later on went to Venrap Radio which specialises in hip-hop. My radio journey has seen me conducting interviews with leading South African acts among them Kwesta, Kid X, DJ Buxx of the Uhuru fame, AKA, Black Motion and actress Zenande Mfenyana,” she said.

Laung said she has been able to host and motivate young people too.

“Besides radio, I’ve had the honour of being introduced to some film producers and have made a cameo appearance on hit series Scandal!. I’ve also starred in a South African drama Holy Visit,” she said.

Laung said she hopes to one day, take her artistic talent to America and host a radio show on popular South African radio station Metro FM.

In 2018, Laung who made it on the Gorindemabwe Frontier 100 Most Influential Young Zimbabweans Under 40 list, hosted the Zim Hip Hop Awards.

She is also the brand ambassador of Afro classic clothing and KOCEE cosmetic which deals with makeup. – @mthabisi_mthire.