Melodies of hope. . . Makorokoro awakens as ED inspires musician

IN the heart of a remote village, where echoes of neglect had long drowned the spirits of its people, a transformative event unfolded, painting a vibrant stroke in the canvas of their existence. It was a moment when the presence of the nation’s leader, President Mnangagwa, breathed life into the forgotten enclave of Makorokoro.

Nestled in the western reaches of the country, Mangwe District in Matabeleland South Province cradled this humble village, barely noticed in the tapestry of political, economic, and social discourse.

Makorokoro seemed to have vanished from the collective consciousness, existing in a realm where whispers of its struggles went unheard.

But destiny had different designs for Makorokoro, a place where the wheels of change would finally find their footing. In December 2021, the reverberations of hope cascaded through the air as President Mnangagwa chose this village to unveil the Presidential Rural Development Scheme.

A year later, Desh Francis, a custodian of traditional music and a native of Makorokoro, weaved the story of that awakening into an enchanting melody. Guided by pen and passion, Francis stepped into the studio, creating a harmonious tapestry that captured the essence of that remarkable day — the day the villagers stirred from their slumber to welcome their revered leader.

“Vumani maComrades” is the anthem that commemorates the momentous occasion when President Mnangagwa reminded the people of Makorokoro that they were an integral part of their nation.

Through his visit, he reaffirmed their worth and kindled the flickering flame of concern for their welfare within the country’s leadership.

“This song, sung in English, IsiNdebele, Kalanga, and Shona, resonates with the diverse voices of our jubilation as the people of Makorokoro,” said Francis.

Francis’ musical odyssey unfolds like a captivating novel. The seeds of her talent sprouted at a tender age, as she composed songs to serenade her schoolmates at Maninji Primary School in rural Plumtree.

Her melodies became the backdrop to conscientise fellow pupils on matters like tuberculosis, reflecting the power of music to educate and inspire.

After completing secondary school, Francis embarked on a journey that led her to South Africa. In 2009, she courageously sent a demo of her soulful melodies to a supportive Afrikaans producer named Tony, who ran a studio in Jeppestown. Encouraged by his belief in her talent, she took the leap towards professionalism. In subsequent years, Francis founded a group called Amajuba Messengers, recording her debut album, On my own, which comprised twelve tracks in Shona, Zulu, English, and Kalanga. The songs resonated with the core of tradition, addressing a range of issues, including the plight of abandoned children yearning for absent fathers.

Amajuba Messengers enjoyed a crescendo of success, gracing the stages of prestigious events, from restaurant launches to weddings and church gatherings. Their journey reached an ethereal high when they performed for the revered figure, Mother Moon (Sun Myung Moon), during her arrival at a South African airport in 2019. Inspired by the late Brenda Fassie, Francis carried the torch of inspiration, dreaming of empowering other young girls to embrace their dreams and carve their own path in the world of music.

The group’s second album, Isintu Sami, marked a milestone of growth and evolution, exemplifying their pursuit of musical excellence. As the winds of change blew Francis back to Zimbabwe permanently from South Africa, her manager, Rachael Kunene Malunjwe, stood at the precipice of an uncertain future, contemplating the next chapter in Francis’ musical journey.

“Now that Desh has returned to Zimbabwe permanently, it is my responsibility to secure more opportunities for her to showcase her talent. Events like the Intwasa Festival present a platform for her to expand her influence and reach,” said Kunene Malunjwe, Francis’ dedicated manager.

As the melodies of Desh Francis continue to enchant listeners, her decision to embrace her roots and tell the story of Makorokoro through music has become a source of inspiration for all. Through her lyrical prowess, she intertwines the languages of her homeland, weaving a tapestry of unity and celebration for the people of Makorokoro.