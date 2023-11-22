Memorial service for National Hero Ngwabi Bhebhe held in Gweru

Patrick Chitumba, Online Writer

A MEMORIAL service for the late national hero and founding Midlands State University (MSU) Vice Chancellor Professor Ngwabi Bhebhe has started at Lutheran Church in Gweru.

In attendance are senior Government officials led by the Minister of State for Midlands Provincial Affairs and Devolution Owen Ncube.

Later the body will be taken to Chiwundura.

Tomorrow there shall be a service at MSU Chapel before the burial at the National Heroes Acre on Saturday.

Born in Mberengwa on August 15, 1942, Prof Bhebhe is a distinguished scholar who obtained a Bachelor of Arts degree in History and Geography from the University of Botswana, Lesotho and Swaziland in 1967.

Bhebhe received his Doctor of Philosophy degree in Imperial History from the University of London in 1972.

A celebrated historian par excellence, Prof Bhebhe’s academic employment dates back to 1974 when he lectured in history at Faurah Bay College in Sierra Leone, and later at the University of Botswana, Lesotho and Swaziland (UBLS) as well as at the University of Zimbabwe from 1982.

He served as Professor of History at the University of Zimbabwe from 1988 to 1999, and also as external examiner at the universities of Botswana, Malawi and Zambia.

Prof Bhebhe is a researcher of no mean accomplishments who published extensively and has to his name several books as well as articles in internationally refereed journals.

In this area, he has received numerous academic honours and awards. He has also presented papers at international conferences.