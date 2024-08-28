  • Today Wed, 28 Aug 2024

Memorial service for the late Alderman Colin Stuart Lumsden

Bulawayo City Council is holding a memorial service for the Late Alderman Colin Stuart Lumsden, who passed away on 12 August 2024 in the United Kingdom.
The service began with a procession being led by Mayor David Coltart.
In attendance at the memorial are the council Alderman, staff, and councilors.

 

 

