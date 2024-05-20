  • Today Mon, 20 May 2024

Men found dead after hit and run along JMN Nkomo street in Bulawayo

Online Reporter

POLICE are appealing for information which may assist in the investigation of a hit and run accident in which a yet to be identified man died after being hit by an unknown motorist along Joshua Mqabuko Nyongongolo Nkomo Street on Sunday.

In a post on X, Police said: “The victim is approximately +/- 30 years and was wearing a green cap, black t-shirt, black trousers, black Nike shoes and was carrying a khaki satchel. The body was taken to Mpilo Hospital mortuary for post mortem. Anyone with information to report at any nearest Police Station.”

