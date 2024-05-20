Men found dead after hit and run along JMN Nkomo street in Bulawayo

Online Reporter

POLICE are appealing for information which may assist in the investigation of a hit and run accident in which a yet to be identified man died after being hit by an unknown motorist along Joshua Mqabuko Nyongongolo Nkomo Street on Sunday.

In a post on X, Police said: “The victim is approximately +/- 30 years and was wearing a green cap, black t-shirt, black trousers, black Nike shoes and was carrying a khaki satchel. The body was taken to Mpilo Hospital mortuary for post mortem. Anyone with information to report at any nearest Police Station.”