Men in the dock for attempting to kill drinking mate

Peter Matika

[email protected]

A 48-YEAR-OLD man from Gwanda appeared before a Beitbridge magistrate facing charges of attempted murder.

It was stated in the National Prosecution Authority of Zimbabwe (NPAZ) that on 18 July this year at around 8PM Silethemba Moyo from Tshanyaugwe village the complainant were drinking beer at a bar where an argument erupted between them.

“The accused person tried to pull the complainant out of the bar but he resisted,” read the document.

It was stated that Moyo stormed outside the bar and picked up a plank which was near the bar and struck his drinking mate once on the head and once on the back. The complainant sustained a deep cut on the head and was referred to the hospital for treatment,” read the document.

Moyo was remanded in custody to 9 August for trial.