“Men should open up”…Mlue Jay, Rockie Doub go all out on latest offering

Mthabisi Tshuma, Showbiz Reporter

SOUTH Africa-based rapper Mlue Jay and Bulawayo-based rapper Rockie Doub have raised the bar high with their latest track titled Inside Out.

Released last Friday, the song was produced by Aboriginal Junkie.

Influenced by the melodic trap sounds, Mlue Jay and Rockie Doub share their emotions on a track that encourages men to speak up and show each other love.

The song was released with a music video that has garnered over 4 000 views in four days. It was filmed in South Africa and Zimbabwe and was directed by Sangel Mallo. The song is already on 10 000 streams on Spotify.

Said Mlue Jay: “The song’s mission is to encourage other males not to bottle things up. They should be able to open up and talk to each other about real-life problems.” – @mthabisi_mthire