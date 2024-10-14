Men urged to get screened for breast cancer, no one is immune: Cimas Health Group CEO

Mbulelo Mpofu – [email protected]

IN recognition of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, Cimas Health Group, the country’s leading private medical aid society and health service provider, has called on men to take proactive steps by getting screened for breast cancer.

The message was delivered by CEO Mr Vuli Ndlovu during the Cimas Pink-Tober Breast Cancer Breakfast Meeting held on Friday at the company’s Borrowdale office.

“Breast cancer remains a significant health challenge, but early detection can save lives,” Mr. Ndlovu stated, emphasising the need for accessible health solutions and community education.

He challenged the misconception that breast cancer only affects women, highlighting that men, particularly older ones, are also at risk.

While male breast cancer is rare, experts agree that vigilance and regular check-ups are crucial.

“If breast cancer is detected early, it is treatable. However, late-stage diagnoses can complicate treatment, as the cancer may have already spread,” Mr. Ndlovu warned.

The Cimas Pink-Tober Breast Cancer Breakfast Meeting served as a platform for cancer patients and survivors to share their personal journeys, fostering community support and awareness.

The meeting featured guest speaker Dr Webster Kadzatsa, a specialist oncologist, and was held under the global theme, “No One Should Face Breast Cancer Alone.”

As part of their commitment to combating breast cancer, Cimas Health Group is offering free breast cancer screenings for all members at its clinics nationwide, including selected Blue Zone facilities where Cimas clinics are not available.

“This service is available not only during October but throughout the year,” Mr Ndlovu said.

In addition to screenings, Cimas is launching campaigns throughout October to educate the public about breast cancer, the importance of regular screenings, and early diagnosis.

For members who test positive, cancer treatment benefits may be available, depending on their plan and membership duration.

According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), breast cancer is the most common cancer worldwide, with approximately 2.3 million new cases diagnosed annually.

It accounts for one in eight cancer cases among both sexes and a quarter of all cancers in women.

Alarmingly, 70% of breast cancer-related deaths occur in resource-constrained settings.

In response to this global health challenge, WHO launched the Global Breast Cancer Initiative (GBCI) in 2021, aiming to reduce mortality rates by 2.5% annually by 2040, potentially saving 2.5 million lives.

The initiative focuses on three key pillars: health promotion for early detection, timely diagnosis, and comprehensive breast cancer management.

Despite ongoing awareness efforts, WHO notes that barriers within health systems and low public knowledge contribute to the underutilisation of early detection services, resulting in late-stage diagnoses and poorer outcomes.

As Cimas Health Group continues its mission to tackle cancer and related ailments, Mr Ndlovu’s call to action serves as a critical reminder that awareness and early intervention can make a significant difference in the fight against breast cancer for everyone, regardless of gender. – Follow on X @MbuleloMpofu