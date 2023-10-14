Mental Health Act set for revamp

Angela Sibanda,[email protected]

GOVERNMENT is in the process of revising the Mental Health Act to ensure inclusion and create conducive spaces for psychological patients to recover.

This was revealed in a speech delivered by the Director of Finance and Human resources in the Ministry of Bulawayo Provincial Affairs and Devolution Mr Morres Mbewe during the commemorations of the World Mental Health day at Ingutsheni Central Hospital last Wednesday .

Mr Mbewe read the speech on behalf of Bulawayo Provincial Affairs and Devolution Minister Judith Ncube.

Minster Ncube said the Government is aiming at establishing progressive systems of governance for mental health.

“To achieve these, legislation must be strengthened and made conducive for mental health services. The Ministry of Health and Child Care, through its department of mental health has begun a process of reviewing the Mental Health Act. The review will put more emphasis on mental rights.

“Mental health is not just individual issues but a societal concern that affects our communities, workplaces and overall wellbeing. The ministry is committed to ensuring that mental health in Bulawayo Metropolitan province and the country at large receives attention and resources it deserves,” said Minister Ncube.

She said the Government is dedicated to providing adequate funding, human resources and infrastructure for mental health facilities across the country.

The minister said promotion of mental health must be integrated into policies across all sectors such as education, employment and social welfare

“One key aspect of mental health care is community re-integration. We must move away from the outdated model of confinement and embrace a more compassionate and inclusive approach.

“This means providing support for individuals to re-integrate into communities, promoting their rights and ensuring access to community based mental health services,” she said.

Minister Ncube emphasised the need for workplaces to adopt and integrate policies that promote work and life balance. She said employers need to prioritise their employees’ mental health and create a mentally safe working environment.

Running under the theme ‘Mental health is a universal human right’, World Mental Health Day is commemorated annually on 10 October worldwide.

The day was set aside by the World Health Organization with the aim of raising awareness on mental health issues and to rally up support for victims of psychological disorders.

The commemorations at Ingutsheni central Hospital were attended by high school pupils, non-governmental organisations, members of the Zimbabwe Prisons and Correctional services and mental health patient and practitioners.

Dr Debra Muchando, the World Health Organization (WHO) Mental Health Focal Person, Zimbabwe, said the organisation is also taking part in reviewing mental health legislations, and working with the Ministry to ensure that mental health patients are able to receive help starting from community level.

She applauded Ingutsheni Central Hospital for leading in mental health and quality rights training, saying this assures an improvement in service delivery.

“There is a need to transform our mental health services in Zimbabwe, and to do that we need to have a multi-sectoral approach. All sectors should be involved for this o be achieved,” she said.

Bulawayo Provincial Medical Director Dr Maphios Siamuchembu cited drugs and substance abuse as the main contributor to mental illness. He said this year’s theme for the World Mental Health day is in in line with the Government’s philosophy of leaving no-one and no place behind.