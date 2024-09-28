Mental Health: How to identify a teenager in psychological distress

Sikhangezile Moyo

As we commemorate suicide prevention month, it is important that we be able to identify signs of adolescents in psychological distress so as to get them help early, what with the impending pressure to ace public exams on top of the stress and storm of growing up! Before we know it, their issues may have escalated to serious mental health problems of public health concern hence the need to watch out for them, they watch out for themselves and as we safeguard our mental health as well.

Psychological distress refers to the unpleasant feelings or emotions such as anxiety, fear or helplessness due to continual stress that requires an individual to constantly readjust and adapt. This psychological discomfort also interferes with activities of daily living as this unpleasant state of arousal leads one to be preoccupied with their own emotions at the expense of the rest of their lives.

Some typical signals of a person in distress include a mix of some of the following; lack of involvement, feeling disconnected with the environment, shame and guilt. There is also self-consciousness about one’s fears inclusive of the fear of being labelled as abnormal, a sense of vulnerability or weakness as well as post-traumatic acting out behaviours like drug and substance abuse, antisocial behaviour and sexually acting out.

At times, a distressed adolescent may repeat activities that are similar to the stressful event which is life threatening, self-destructive or accident prone; this preoccupation with the trauma leads to continuing to recreate it in some form for themselves or others, for example, through self-mutilation.

We should be aware of abrupt shifts in interpersonal relationships such as suddenly becoming lonely, not interacting with peers and family members, becoming aggressive and adventurous and changing the peer group or friends circle. Desires and plans to take revenge especially when exposed to violence and drastic changes in attitudes towards life which influence their identity formations may also be clues of psychological distress.

Other red flags include changes in the course of one’s life such as premature entrance into adulthood like leaving school or getting married and expressions of thoughts of helplessness or hopelessness. Excessive or inappropriate anger, excessive absences and tardiness, failure to turn in assignments, poor performance and preparation may also point to psychological distress as well as repeated requests for special consideration especially when this represents a change in behavior from previous functioning.

Strange or bizarre thoughts and behaviours indicating possible loss of contact with reality as well as overt references to suicidal or homicidal threats are red flags.

It is important to note that manifesting some of the signs of psychological distress is not a license to label someone but should be taken as a cue to seek help from a registered and practicing mental health practitioner such as a psychologist for a proper diagnosis and therapeutic services like counselling to restore and maintain mental health or wellness. The Allied Health Practitioners Council of Zimbabwe (AHPCZ) may be consulted as to which registered and practicing mental health practitioners offer counselling or psychotherapy services at a place nearest to you.

*Sikhangezile Moyo is a Master of Science in Counseling Psychology student at Great Zimbabwe University.