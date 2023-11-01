Mental Health is a universal Human Right; everyone must be catered for

Matilda Moyo, Online writer

LAST month, the world commemorated World Mental Health Day, where the emphasis was on raising awareness about mental health issues globally.

Such commemorations do not only provide an opportunity for individuals, organisations, and communities to come together and address the challenges faced by people with mental health conditions but it also helps foster understanding and inspire the prioritisation of mental well-being.

In years gone by, mental health conditions have been viewed negatively.

Patients were stigmatised mainly due to ignorance on the causes and myths.

Significant changes have been noted recently where optimal mental health is being given prominence and a lot of organisations are supporting breaking down of stigma and discrimination associated with those struggling with mental issues.

Being guided by the World Federation for Mental Health, the theme for this year’s commemoration which is “Mental Health is a Universal Human Right,” it’s only credible that everyone understands the fundamental importance of promoting overall well-being and making a deliberate effort to lead fulfilling lives.

The concept of mental health as a human right is rooted in the principles of dignity, equality, and non-discrimination, which are central to human rights frameworks worldwide. Mental health plays a crucial role in our overall well-being and has a significant impact on our daily lives. It encompasses emotional, psychological, and social well-being, affecting how individuals think, feel, and act. Mental health influences how people handle stress, make decisions, form relationships, and cope with the challenges that life presents. It also determines how individuals experience and express emotions such as happiness, sadness, anger, fear, and joy. When mental health is compromised, individuals may experience mood swings, irritability, or difficulty managing their emotions. This can lead to a decreased ability to enjoy life’s pleasures and an increased susceptibility to negative emotions.

While it’s always easy to share how certain people or circumstances are contributing to emotional distress, it’s important to also understand how individuals can take care of their mental health at personal, social, and professional levels.

Based on this year’s theme, Let us look at some of the tips that can help us manage our mental wellbeing;

1. Prioritize self-care: with lots of responsibilities around us, it’s always easy to think about how we can make other people’s lives easier even when it’s overwhelming. However, taking care of yourself should be a top priority when it comes to promoting mental well-being. As such let us strive to allocate time for self-care regularly, as it can help reduce stress levels and improve overall mental health.

2. Maintain a balanced lifestyle: While this may seem like a challenge to most of us where we seem to be hanging on the balance in one area such as work, school or household responsibilities, we should still make an effort to pay attention to various aspects of life, including physical health, social connections, work-life balance, and leisure activities, building strong relationships and maintaining a support network

3. Practice stress management techniques: Stress is a common factor that can negatively impact mental health. Excessive stress can take a toll on mental health, leading to anxiety, depression, and irritability, difficulty concentrating, and straining relationships with family members, friends, and colleagues. By learning stress management techniques, we can improve our emotional regulation skills and communicate more effectively with others. This can lead to healthier relationships and a more supportive social network.

4. Seek professional help when needed: If you are experiencing persistent feelings of sadness, anxiety, or other symptoms that significantly affect your daily life, it is important to seek professional help from a mental health provider. They can provide guidance and support tailored to your specific needs.

These are just a few tips on promoting mental health and hopefully each one of us makes an effort to take care of theirs.

Matilda Moyo (MSC Counselling Psychology student –Great Zimbabwe University)