Mental patient kills father, slices off privates

Sheronrose Mugombi, [email protected]

A MAN (25) who is mentally ill killed his father by hitting him several times on the head with a stone in Mudzi in Mashonaland East.

In a statement on X, police said they have arrested Takudzwa Bonga in connection with a case of murder which occurred at Nyagupe Village, Mudzi on 29 July. Takudzwa Bonga killed his father Killion Bonga (77) by hitting him on the head with a stone several times. He went on to cut the victim’s private parts and inserted a walking stick into the anus.