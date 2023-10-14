Mental patients flood Ingutsheni Central Hospital

Angela Sibanda, Online writer

Ingutsheni Central Hospital in Bulawayo has admitted patients that exceed it’s carrying capacity.

Speaking on the sidelines of the World Mental Health Day commemorations at the institution last Wednesday, the hospital’s chief executive officer Dr Nemache Mawere revealed that the number of patient at the institution is larger than the hospital’s carrying capacity.

He said men remain a majority among mental patients.

“Our number changes each day and we currently have about 650 patients. However, our wards are overwhelmed as we have more patients against our carrying capacity. The Khumalo ward has 180 patients against 76 bed and the forensic ward has 70 patients against 60 beds,” said Dr Mawere.

He said the institution faces challenges with families that do not support their relatives and the hospital is constantly doing follow ups and engagements to ensure that patients get support.