Mentally challenged man brutally kills four cousins after nightmare

Kudzai Gaveni, Online Writer

A HORRIFIC nightmare befell a family when a mentally challenged man killed his four cousins with an axe and knife.

In a statement, police said Patrick Dzavamwe (29) committed the offence after waking up from a nightmare on Tuesday around 1 am at Zvavamwe homestead, Svongwa Village, Buhera.

“Police in Nyanyadzi have arrested a suspected mental patient, Patrick Dzavamwe (29) for the callous killing of his cousin (4) with an axe and knife on 16/01/24 at about 0100 hours at Zvavamwe homestead, Svongwa Village, Buhera. The suspect allegedly confessed that he committed the offence after waking up from a nightmare,” reads the statement.