Mentally challenged man goes on axe rampage, kills two minors

Lingani Nyika, [email protected]

A 37 YEAR-OLD Masvingo man believed to be mentally ill went berserk and savagely axed two minors to death at Chidhume village under Chief Chivi area, police confirmed.

Masvingo provincial police spokesperson Inspector Kudakwashe Dhewa said the incident occurred on Tuesday.

He identified the suspect as Moses Hungwe.

Insp Dhewa said the suspect was spotted by his brother Terrence Shiri (32) throwing stones at a nearby graveyard. When Shiri tried to restrain him, Hungwe got angry and took an axe and tried to strike Shiri.

“Shiri managed to escape and fled to a neighbour’s homestead where he found three children alone and he hid them in a maize field before he sought refuge on a nearby mountain. Hungwe rage followed the three children to the field where he attacked them,” he said.

“Hungwe struck Panashe Masvimbo on the cheek, Kunashe Chikwenya on the occiput, and both minors died on the spot while a three-year-old male juvenile escaped with minor injuries on the cheek.

When the owner of the homestead, Mr Amos Chimbetete returned home, he heard children screaming and he proceeded to the maize field and found the three lying on the ground while Hungwe was standing armed with an axe.

Hungwe charged towards Mr Chimbetete and struck him on the head with an axe.”

Another villager intervened and disarmed Hungwe and he immediately for his homestead where he torched two huts.

Hungwe was arrested following a police report. The bodies of the two deceased children were taken to Chivi District Hospital mortuary for a post-mortem examination.

Inspector Dehwa urged the public to closely monitor their mentally ill relatives.

“Those living with mentally challenged persons must ensure that they are taken to the hospital for treatment, and they should also adhere to treatment instructions.” -@NyikaLingani