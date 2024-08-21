Mentally challenged man kills two, burns bodies

Amos Mpofu – [email protected]

POLICE in Chipinge on Sunday arrested a mentally challenged suspect for allegedly killing a granny (70) and her granddaughter (4).

The victims were found dead in their hut which was set on fire at Manyanya Village, Mutema.

According to a police statement on X, the incident is under investigation.

The statement reads: “Police in Chipinge are investigating a case of murder which occurred on 18/08/24 at Manyanya Village, Mutema. The victims, Sophia Sithole (70) and her granddaughter (4), were found dead after a hut they were in was set on fire. Sophia Sithole was burnt beyond recognition, while her granddaughter was found with a fractured skull. A suspected mental patient, Trust Sithole Chivhunze, has since been arrested in connection with the case.”

ENDS //