Mercy Magama elected president of Rotary Club of Victoria Falls

MS Mercy Magama, a banker, has been elected as the new president for the Rotary Club of Victoria Falls, taking over from Ms Tafadzwa Machirori.

A handover ceremony was held recently during which new members Dr Annamore Jamu, Mr Vincent Mazuru, Ruth Mpande, Tariro Mwandiyambira, Tambirayi Marume, Sininisethu Mthimkhulu and Savanna Wilson were also inducted.

The Rotary year starts in July and ends in June. The Rotary Club of Victoria Falls was formed in 2002 as part of a district that involves Malawi, Zambia, Zimbabwe and Mozambique. There are more than 50 clubs in the district.

The Rotary Club has been serving Victoria Falls and surrounding communities for two decades.

Several projects are underway in partnership with overseas Rotary Clubs and local partners such as Girl Empowerment, Children in the Wilderness (CITW), Jafuta Foundation, Lubhancho House, Pathways Africa and Government.

The Club has set up 800 ablution facilities in Chidobe, assisted with the construction of classroom blocks in Matetsi and Monde, and set up community gardens in Monde and sunk boreholes. It has also partnered Government in polio vaccination exercises and given scholarships to over 2 000 learners.

Over 9 000 girls across Hwange District are set to benefit from a sanitary pads programme over the next three years after the Club received a US$60 000 grant through a partnership with Broken Bow Rotary Club of USA and the money was used to buy 100 sewing machines for schools.

It also received US$300 000 worth of projects in local schools and health facilities through partnership with clubs in Australia and Wild Horizons.

The Club also partnered with the Rotary Club of Derby South and Victoria Falls Wildlife Trust for the mobile Boma concept.

Ms Machirori said the Rotary is a global network of 1,4 million people who envision a united world and take action to create lasting change.

She said being a Rotarian is a commitment to service, integrity and making a difference in the world.

Ms Machirori said her term was filled with success.

“Throughout my term, I have witnessed first-hand the incredible impact we can achieve when we come together as a community with a shared vision. During the year 2023-2024, our club managed to achieve Citation by accomplishing more than 50 percent of our goals,” said Ms Machirori.

“As I pass the baton to our incoming president, I am filled with confidence in her ability to lead with passion and dedication. I am sure that she and her board will build upon the foundation we have laid this year and continue to foster a spirit of collaboration as you keep the needs of our community at the forefront of your agenda.”

Ms Machirori said some of the successful projects included increased participant engagement and attendance at the District Conference, fundraising, growing partnerships, increased number of active projects such as the Global Grant, tree planting, clean-up campaigns and others.

“We did all this while maintaining scholarships for 262 students in Zimbabwe in partnership with CITW,” she said.

In her welcome speech, Ms Magama said the Rotary Club’s call to action is for people to join, partner and donate in cash or kind.

She said the club has 30 members and invited others to join in the Early Acts, Interact, Rotaract and Rotary categories.

“I am confident I will achieve in my quest to serve and assist in the greatest way possible riding on the support of those who have gone before me. This year’s theme “The Magic of Rotary” celebrates the transformative power of Rotary’s work in communities around the world and its ability to save lives and promote peace through service, dedication and collaboration,” said Ms Magama.

“This magic is to be created in the words of Rotary International president Stephanie Urchick “With every dollar created, with every project completed and with every member gained”. We are serving communities in partnership with some NGOs to create hope and increase our reach by way of activities in the world.”

Ms Magama said Rotary work is a voluntary call and willingness to serve and get gratification by creating connections, fellowship and change to the world.

Tourism executive, Mr Blessing Munyenyiwa who was guest of honour said the Rotary has gone beyond its core values of service, fellowship, diversity, integrity and leadership with the projects that are in line with its motto of “service above self.”

“Having been raised by Rotarians myself, it is befitting that I bear testimony of the good work Rotary has done and is doing to our community, country, region and the world at large. I want to thank the outgoing president for a stellar performance. My challenge to the incoming president is to exceed expectations by doing everything possible for the good of the community,” he said.

