Mercy Matsika shines as a 40 under 40 winner

For the past 15 years, she has dedicated herself to recognising and honouring the achievements of others in the business community. Year after year, she meticulously managed the event planning process, budget, logistics and all the intricate details that made the awards event a success. She organised everything from selecting event speakers to supervising proceedings but remained behind the scenes.

But now the tables have turned and she is now being recognised for her hard work. Mrs Mercy Matsika, the co-founder of the prestigious Megafest Holdings, was recently announced as one of the winners at the 40 under 40 business leaders in Zimbabwe awards organised by the Institute of Corporate Directors Zimbabwe. This accomplishment holds a special significance for Matsika as she emerged as the sole winner from Matabeleland.

Since its establishment in 2008, Megafest Holdings has exemplified the principles of dedication to quality and innovation. It is a Zimbabwean Business Strategy Communication company that specialises in marketing communication strategy solutions ranging from highly sought-after business awards to image presentations, branding concepts and management training. Megafest has cemented its position as the industry leader in recognising and honouring exceptional business and leadership acumen across all sectors in Zimbabwe and beyond.

For years, Mrs Matsika has worked diligently to ensure the success of Megafest’s awards ceremonies but remained in the background. She says being nominated and receiving the prestigious award has humbled her.

“I am the co-founder and CEO of Megafest Holdings. I am also the Editor in Chief of Megafest Business Magazine and the inspiration behind the new sub-division called Megafest Women’s Forum. I feel highly honoured to have been one of the award recipients. Remember I am always behind the scenes making sure our Megafest awards or other functions are a success but this time I was a recipient,” she said.

Mrs Matsika expressed her heartfelt appreciation for the personal growth and motivation derived from her achievement.

She said she plans to leverage on this experience in the upcoming Megafest Women’s Business Awards next month.

Mrs Matsika thanked her family, the Advisory Board, Women’s Forum Board, the Megafest team and her friends for supporting her. She said she was dedicating her achievement to them.

Mrs Matsika emphasised the importance of taking calculated risks, challenging the status quo and seizing opportunities.

She encouraged women not to be limited by fear of the unknown and to persist, even in the face of failure as giving up is not an option.

Mrs Matsika’s qualifications in Business Management and Accounting, along with her ongoing studies in Counselling, have equipped her to excel in her role. In addition to her responsibilities as CEO, she actively serves as the Board Secretary for the Megafest Advisory Board and MWF (Megafest Women’s Forum) Board.

She said she has a passion for investing in leadership, mentoring, grooming and talent development.

She takes pride in mentoring young executives, university students and aspiring individuals so that they can unlock their full potential. For her, playing a role in the socio-economic development of her country is a vital responsibility.

Running Megafest Holdings, which celebrated its 15th anniversary this year, Mrs Matsika leads a dedicated team in various divisions. The Megafest Business Awards, which have been running for over a decade, aim to recognise success, innovation and ethics across all industry sectors in Zimbabwe. These awards honour industry leaders and exceptional companies, acknowledging their innovative business processes, excellence and overall success.

Megafest Business Coaching is another division that offers a range of training workshops.

From frontline staff to middle managers and top executives, the training focuses on delivering quality customer service and cutting-edge leadership development. Mrs Matsika and her team facilitate engaging programmes that ensure maximum participation.

Complementing their awards and coaching divisions, Megafest also publishes the Megafest Business Magazine. This publication is dedicated to showcasing the best business practices of Zimbabwe’s industry leaders and organisations, providing valuable insights and inspiration to the business community.

Balancing her roles as a housewife and a businesswoman has never been easy for Mrs Matsika.

She acknowledges that there is no set formula for achieving balance but emphasises the importance of accepting that balance evolves as one progresses on their journey.

“The journey from one balance to another is full of anxiety, worry, sadness, pain, losses but the joy at the new balance found is multiplied so many times.So, in a nutshell, get ready to lose some balance.”

To navigate the challenges of balancing business and family, Mrs Matsika says there is a need to understanding priorities and learning to delegate.

Looking ahead, Mrs Matsika envisions Megafest Holdings as a catalyst for entrepreneurial growth, empowering individuals with entrepreneurial potential to realise their dreams. She remains committed to nurturing leadership, mentoring others and contributing to the socio-economic development of Zimbabwe.