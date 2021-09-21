Messi is out of PSG’s trip to Metz due to knock on left knee

The 34-year-old stared sharply at Mauricio Pochettino and appeared to refuse a handshake

LIONEL Messi has been ruled out of Paris Saint-Germain’s Ligue 1 clash at Metz on Wednesday night because of a knock to his left knee.

PSG announced on Tuesday that the Argentine forward underwent an MRI scan which confirmed the signs of bone contusion.

A further update on Messi’s fitness will be released in the next 48 hours with PSG’s huge Champions League clash with Manchester City just a week away.

PSG host Montpellier on Saturday in Ligue 1 before taking on Pep Guardiola’s City side in the French capital just three days later.

Messi has endured a frustrating start to his PSG career following his departure from Barcelona earlier this summer.

It comes just days after the Argentine was shocked at being substituted by manager Mauricio Pochettino during his home debut against Lyon.

Messi was taken off in the 76th minute and stared sharply at Pochettino when he was withdrawn, while he also appeared to refuse a handshake from his compatriot.

In addition to his furious glance, Messi also made a gesture with his hands apart indicating that he didn’t understand the decision.

Messi has made three appearances for PSG so far, playing 190 minutes in total, but is still awaiting his first goal for the French side.

In other injury news, midfielder Marco Verratti is back in training, while Sergio Ramos is training individually as he steps up his recovery.

PSG are top of Ligue 1 having taken maximum points from their first six fixtures, but they left it late to beat Lyon 2-1 with Mauro Icardi scoring the winner in the third minute of stoppage time. – Daily Mail