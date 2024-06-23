Met department issues warning on cold front

Peter Matika, [email protected]

A COLD spell hit parts of Zimbabwe yesterday and is expected to last until Friday, with anticipated light rains, wind and cloud cover in some areas.

The Meteorological Services Department said the cold spell will likely affect Matabeleland South, Bulawayo Metropolitan, Midlands, Masvingo, Manicaland, Mashonaland East and Harare Metropolitan provinces.

“A cold and moist south-easterly air flow is expected in the country which should result in cloudy, windy, and cold conditions. Although cloud breaks are expected during the day, daytime temperatures are anticipated to remain subdued,” said MSD in a statement.

“Watch out for cloudy, windy, and cold with light rain and drizzle in some places and subdued daytime temperatures. Members of the public should stay in warm places and put on appropriate clothes and ensure vulnerable society members are kept warm.”

It warned that chances of catching a cough, influenza, or a cold, increase during this winter period.

“Please consult your local health practitioner for any health-related ailments. If there is a need to use a brazier (mbaura/imbaula) or fire to keep warm, please ensure the room is well-ventilated,” MSD said.