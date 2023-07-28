Metal Casting Engineering Summit postponed

Michael Magoronga, [email protected]

The Metal Casting Engineering Summit and Awards ceremony initially scheduled for today in Harare has been postponed to November.

In a statement, Zimbabwe Institute of Foundries Chief Executive Officer Mr Dosman Mangisi said the ceremony has been rescheduled to November to coincide with the official opening of the Manhize Dinson Iron and Steel plant in Mvuma.

The giant integrated iron and steel plant is being constructed by Chinese investor, Dinson Iron and Steel Company (Disco), and is envisaged to be one of the biggest in Africa.

The investment represents a huge stepping stone in Zimbabwe’s modernisation and industrialisation agenda in line with the National Development Strategy (NDS1) and Vision 2030.

The world-class iron and steel plant would tap into a resource base that is estimated to last for 100 years and comprises a carbon and steel plant, an iron ore mine, and a ferrochrome plant, which will result in over 10 000 people benefiting through employment across value chains

“The summit and awards dinner which was scheduled for the 28th of July 2023 has been postponed to November to complement the grand opening of Manhize Dinson Iron and Steel Plant in Mvuma. The occasion will be a two-day event,” said Mr Mangisi.

The event will kick-start on 16 November with a metal casting conference and awards dinner before delegates travel to Mvuma for the official opening of the Manhize plant.

Mr Mangisi said the event will be bigger and better.

“Originally, it was a one-day event, but it is now a two-day event, and we are expecting international company representatives in the industry to attend the event. The awards ceremony will reward companies that have been pro-value addition and beneficiation of the metals industry as enshrined in the NDS1,” he said.