Methembe Mzizi scores again in the US 

Brandon Moyo, [email protected]

YOUNG Zimbabwean footballer, Methembe Mzizi has continued his scoring spree in the United States of America (USA) after helping his side, FC Minneapolis register a 2-1 win over Austin Villa Football Club.

The 22 year old former Falcon College skipper netted one goal which was his second in two matches to help guide his side to maximum points on matchday seven. The second goal that sealed the victory was scored by Sendi Ian.

In the previous round of fixtures, Mzizi scored a solitary goal which saw his team record a 1-0 win over Maple Brook Soccer Club. Mzizi joined FC Minneapolis last month.

The youngster has played for the Under-17 Zimbabwe national team as well as the Under-19 Zimbabwe private schools select team. In addition, he was the vice-captain of the Falcon college school team, the top goal scorer of his High School Season in 2021, and played as a starter for the Bantu Rovers U18 academy team.

The multi-talented Mzizi has played all positions on the field, with the wing and midfield being where he has played the most. Apart from soccer, Mzizi has also excelled in other sports. He represented Zimbabwe in cricket at the U13 national level and made the provisional Matabeleland Tuskers cricket and Rugby select teams for multiple years.

Furthermore, he holds the triple jump and hurdles records at Falcon College which is one of the highest-ranked schools in sports and prestige in his country. – @brandon_malvin