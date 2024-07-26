Metro Peach Wholesale loses US$23k and R24k to armed robbers

Michael Magoronga – [email protected]

POLICE in Kwekwe are investigating a case of robbery in which Metro Peach Wholesale Kwekwe branch lost about US$23 000 to armed robbers.

The armed robbers reportedly used explosives to blast open a safe after disarming two security guards and tying them with ropes.

Midlands Police Spokesperson, Inspector Emmanuel Mahoko confirmed the incident which occurred on 25 July around midnight.

“It is alleged that two security guards were on night duty when six unknown suspects armed with a gun pounced on them. The suspects forcefully gained entrance into the premises and damaged the lights and alarm systems. They went to the guard room where they tied the guards with ropes,” said Inspector Mahoko.

The intruders then broke into the shop, blasted the safe with explosives, and stole cash amounting to US$23 010, ZWG21 840, and R24 320 before fleeing from the scene.

The security guards later managed to untie themselves and reported the matter to the police.

“ZRP Kwekwe Central Police officers attended the crime scene and investigations are underway. No arrests have been made yet and nothing was recovered. We invite those with information that may lead to the arrest of the suspects to approach any Police station” he said