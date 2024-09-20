Mfundisi Ntshebe’s family faces burial crisis!
Legendary comedian Mfundisi Ntshebe, who died on Friday, 13 September.
THE family of the late comedian Mfundisi Ntshebe is struggling to bury him.
They’ve asked anyone who can help to give the comedian a decent funeral after his funeral cover lapsed.
Mfundisi Ntshebe (54), whose real name was Philani Mabanga, originally from Nquthu, KZN, but based in Katlehong, Ekurhuleni, died at his home on Friday, 13 September, after complaining of a headache.
He was popular for his fictional comic music, making fun of what happens in churches and funerals.
The comedian was also known for his fun words “Holly Oxygen” during his comic routines.
He released many fictional comic music albums, including Inkonzo kaNtshebe Vol 1 up to Vol 6, and many more from the early 2000s.
His sister, Khanyisile Mlambo, told Daily Sun that her brother’s funeral cover lapsed when he struggled, as his comics no longer provided him with an income.
“My brother was popular, and we know that many people will attend his funeral on Saturday, 21 September, and we are worried.
“We’d appreciate any help, especially getting him a decent coffin and food for mourners. We wish someone could provide us with a sound system because we want to give my brother the funeral he deserves,” she said.
Khanyisile said that people don’t have to donate money to them, but if they can buy food, a decent coffin, and pay for a sound system.
She also mentioned that because he was based in Katlehong, he’d be buried there, with the venue and cemetery to be confirmed.
Mfundisi Ntshebe worked with many top musicians, including the late legendary maskandi musician Bhekumuzi Luthuli, where they remixed Bhekumuzi’s hit song Akuvumi Ngithule into a fictional comic song.
He also worked with the multi-award-winning legendary maskandi group Imithente on Lemini Iyeza.
Source : snl24
