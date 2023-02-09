Mgoqo Primary School get football kit donation from former pupil Inbox

Leonard Ncube, Online Reporter

MGOQO Primary School in Bulawayo’s Nkulumane 12 suburb received a full soccer kit from a United Kingdom based former pupil, Marvelous Chilupula.

Chulupula invited some of his former schoolmates including soccer player Farai Chisusa, and some who are working in different sectors, to present the kit.

Presenting the kit which comprised a set of 16 jerseys, 12 training kits, 12 pairs of socks, bibs, 24 cones and four soccer balls, Chilupula encouraged learners to be disciplined for them to realise and achieve their dreams in life.

He was part of the school team that won Ingwebu tournament in 1998 among several other tournaments, making the Bulawayo City Council run school a football powerhouse.

“We need to be disciplined and take sports seriously if we want to make it in life because it is now a source of employment. My advice to you is that you stay away from drugs and alcohol abuse to be respectable and to realise our dreams. I am here because I have made it and wish to see you becoming the people that you want to be in the community,” he said.

Mgoqo sports director Gilbert Ncube said the gesture was a welcome development as it would help the school become professional in sports because of the availability of kits and equipment.

“He played soccer here and finished around 2000 and as a former soccer player he felt he needed to give back to the school as a thank you. He brought us a full soccer kit, bibs, training kit, cones and soccer balls.

“We did not approach him, he volunteered for the love of the school and this will help enhance quality and professionalism at our school. It will boost morale among our players as they will work harder knowing they are donning one of the best kits while we will have professional training sessions where we won’t improvise using bricks and other materials as cones,” said Ncube.

The gesture will also help the school save money as it will not buy a kit.

Receiving the donation, the school head Lizzie Sibanda challenged parents and other former pupils to emulate Chilupula who she sad led by example and also motivated learners to be responsible citizens.

Mgoqo has produced some household names in soccer including Bulawayo Chiefs midfielder Mthokozisi Msebe, former How Mine player Thembani Masuku and Farai Chisusa a former Border Strikers player now coach, and also Mighty Warriors captain Rudo Neshamba who played girls soccer at the school among others. [email protected]