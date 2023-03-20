Mgoqo Primary wins drum majorettes competitions

Leonard Ncube, Online Reporter

TWELVE primary schools from Mzilikazi district in Bulawayo took part in an inter-zonal drum majorettes competition which was eventually won by Nkulumane 12 based Mgoqo Primary School last Friday.

The event was hosted by the National Association of Primary Heads (Naph) at Mpumelelo Primary in Mpopoma. Participating schools were Induba, Intunta, Mgoqo, Helemu, Amavene, Mafela, Maphisa, Nkanyezi, Mpumelelo, Gampu, Sigombe and Mawaba that had won the cluster competitions earlier.

Mgoqo and second placed Mafela will represent the district at the provincial competitions next week where a team to represent Bulawayo at various national events including the Zimbabwe International Trade Fair will be selected.

Perennial winners Mgoqo won the best squad and team leader was second best after Mafela’s team leader. The hosts Mpumelelo came third while their leader was also on position three.

Gampu was 4th, Helemu 5th, Maphisa 6th and Amavene 7th. Intunta settled for position eight, Nkanyezi 9th, Sigombe 10th while Mawaba and Induba were 11th and 12 respectively.

Scores of parents from respective schools turned up to cheer up the participants and support them at a time when the country is celebrating the women’s month riding on the International Women’s Day which was observed on 8 March to seek to mainstream women’s issues and support the girl child by appreciating their efforts and capabilities as imbokodo zakusasa (future women).

This was the first time drum majorettes competitions have returned at that level since the outbreak of Covid-19 in 2020.

Guest of honour Mrs Zanele Muyambo who is Mzilikazi District Schools Inspector said the activity dovetails with the new competency based education curriculum which calls for identification of skills on learners.

She challenged learners to be disciplined and shun drug and substance abuse, with partaking in activities like drum majorettes some of the ways of instilling discipline on children.

“Drum majorettes is a sporting event that grooms the girl child into womanhood. It helps empower girls to realise who they are, what they are made of and expose in them characteristics of future leaders as it cultivates matching skills, applying enterprise skills and visual arts.

“These events are a starting point of preparing the girl child to fit in business entrepreneurship through getting fully involved in arts and culture activities,” she said.

Mrs Muyambo said drum majorettes add colour national celebrations and commemorations with consistent artistic technical ability and proficiency.The theme for this year is: “Transformative, innovation, global competitiveness.”

