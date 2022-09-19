Mguni in rallying call for Bulawayo Chiefs

Ricky Zililo, Senior Sports Reporter

BULAWAYO Mayor, Solomon Mguni is rallying local football enthusiasts to support Bulawayo Chiefs, the city’s remaining team in the Chibuku Super Cup tournament.

Amakhosi Amahle dominated and stunned a lethargic Highlanders 1-0 in the quarter-finals of the country’s most prestigious club competition to secure a semi-final slot against Black Rhinos who clipped the wings of another Bulawayo-based side Chicken Inn. Rhinos needed penalty shootouts as they beat Chicken Inn 9-8, after the game had ended 1-1 after regulation time at Vengere Stadium in Rusape.

The exit of the 2019 Chibuku Super Cup champions Highlanders and Chicken Inn leaves Chiefs competing with title holders FC Platinum, the only team that was in the last four last year and Herentals who play the other semi-final.

Writing on his social media platforms after Bosso and Chicken Inn bowed out of the tournament, Mguni said: “Bulawayo, let’s rally behind Bulawayo Chiefs FC to lift the Chibuku Super Cup.”

The semi-finals for the eighth edition of the US$375 000-sponsored Chibuku Super Cup will be played on October 15-16, with the final set for November 19.

