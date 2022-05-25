Mhatiwa appointed HCCL acting managing director

Business Reporter

HWANGE Colliery Company Limited (HCCL) has appointed Engineer Blake Mhatiwa as acting managing director following the death of Dr Charles Zinyemba early this month.

The appointment is with effect from May 9, 2022. Before his appointment, Eng Mhatiwa was the general manager, a position he held since January.

In a statement, the coal mining firm said Eng Mhatiwa has more than 23 years in the mining sector with expertise ranging from mine planning, new mine establishment, contract negotiations, mine expansion and contract mining projects.

Eng Mhatiwa joined Hwange Colliery Company as a business consultant in 2021 from Mota- Engil Zimbabwe where he was the managing director.

He was subsequently appointed general manager in January 2022, position he held until he was appointed acting managing director, said the company.

Between 2002 and 2015, Eng Mhatiwa worked for Anglo Zimbabwe Gold as operations manager and before that he had a two-year stint with Duration Gold Zimbabwe as managing director between 2006 and 2008.

As general manager at Mota-Engil’s Kayelekara Uranium Mine in Malawi, Eng Mhatiwa was in charge of a US$200 million open cast mining contract.

Between 2013 and 2020, he was appointed managing director of Mota-Engil Zimbabwe.

Eng Mhatiwa comes at a time when Hwange colliery recently posted a net profit of $28,6 million in the financial year ended December 2021.

In 2018, the Government placed the coal mining firm under administration to allow it to recover and potentially return to profitability.

HCCL, which has been performing badly for several years, has been changing management regularly but that did not translate to a turn of fortunes for the company.