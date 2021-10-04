Mhazo bags PPC tourney

Mudiwa Mhazo (middle) receives the best player award at the PPC Charity Golf Day held at the Elephant Hills Golf Course in Victoria Falls on Saturday

Mehluli Sibanda, Senior Sports Reporter

BULAWAYO business executive Mudiwa Mhazo picked up the best player award in the PPC Zimbabwe Charity Golf Day held at the Elephant Hills Golf Course on Saturday.

Mhazo, managing director of Polyfoil Zimbabwe, walked away with the accolade after finishing with 35 points.

He expressed delight at emerging as the best player in a field of 60 golfers, 55 men and five women.

“It’s a good feeling, we had lots of fun on the course playing a five-ball. I was in the company of Rose (Chisveto), Zanele (Dube), Martin (Moyo) and Tatenda (Chirogo). We managed to play well together and to make a decent score.

I didn’t think it would be a winning score, but I am pleasantly surprised that it managed to win me the tournament,” Mhazo said.

“Being able to play is good enough for me. I normally don’t come to tournaments to win, but I am just happy to be able to participate.”

The 38-year-old has been playing social golf for close to a decade and has never won any competition.

Despite winning Saturday’s event, Mhazo is not getting carried away about turning professional yet and wants to remain a social golf player.

“It’s social for me, not turning professional anytime soon, it’s just social golf. I am just happy to have won.”

He feels that keeping the ball on the fairway is what did the trick for him because it wasn’t a long course, but narrow.

“Being able to keep it on the fairway, making it to the green in regulation helped me. I relied on my three wood, didn’t take out the big club and that saw me through,” Mhazo said.

He also picked up the first runner-up prize with Eric Goto in the winning pairs individual stableford random draw.

As a charity event, US$2 440, of which US$1 000 was from Bulawayo businessman Shasha Gomez and 23 blankets were donated to Victoria Falls Old People’s Home.

Kelibone Masiyane, PPC Zimbabwe managing director, said Covid-19 had hit vulnerable members of society the hardest hence the donation to the Old People’s Home.

“The most vulnerable members of our communities have also faced exacerbated challenges in the wake of the global health crisis. The PPC golf day has provided an opportunity to give back to those who need us most. Thank you all for your invaluable contribution to this year’s donation to the Victoria Falls Old People’s Home,” said Masiyane. — @Mdawini_29