Mhindirira blow for Highlanders

Innocent Kurira, Sports Reporter

HIGHLANDERS will be without arguably their best player this season, Devine Mhindirira when they face Cranborne Bullets at Vengere Stadium on Sunday.

Antonio Torres, the Highlanders said the midfielder will miss the match owing to suspension. The midfielder has accumulated three yellow cards which amount to a one game suspension.

“We have Mhindirira out due to suspension. Mthabisi Ncube and Toto Banda are also out recovering from injury. Defender Andrew Tandi is back in training but he remains out for this season,” said Torres.

He however appeared to play down the impact of Mhindirira’s absence on Sunday, refusing to comment much on the matter.

“All l can say is we will have 11 players on the pitch,” Torres remarked.

Mhindirira has been impressive for the Bulawayo giants this season scoring twice and providing nine assists this season. He has been constantly creating with his unbelievable vision from the centre of the pitch, with his adorable basic hold and release type of play. Mhindirira has been unlucky not to the Castle Lager Premier Soccer League Player of the Month since the start of the season.

