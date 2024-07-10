Mhindirira FC Platinum bound?

Innocent Kurira, [email protected]

FC Platinum appear to be the favourites to land the signature of midfielder, Devine Mhindirira in this mid-season transfer-window after he opted against extending his stay at Highlanders, after his contract expired on June 30.

FC Platinum coach, Norman Mapeza is said to be an admirer of the midfielder and sources say he is going to be officially announced as an FC Platinum player in the next coming days.

Despite some social media reports indicating that a deal has already been completed, FC Platinum communications officer, Chido Chizondo could not confirm the developments.

“I have not been informed of any movement. We will update once there is something official,” said Chizondo.

Highlanders chief executive officer, Sihlangu Dlodlo confirmed they had parted ways with Mhindirira.

“We tabled an offer and failed to reach an agreement. His contract expired on June 30 and we have not seen him. We had several meetings with him but he opted not to renew his contract,” said Dlodlo.

Highlanders allegedly owed Mhindirira US$6 000 in signing-on fees from the previous contract and offered to make a part-payment of $4 000 but the player had other ideas.

Mhindirira’s relationship with Highlanders has had its fair share of ups and downs.

Owing to a nagging injury, Mhindirira saw little game time at Bosso last season.

It was the same year that the 2022 season Soccer Star of the Year finalist was called for a disciplinary hearing after he missed Bosso’s first three weeks of pre-season training.

Mhindirira was accused of breaching article 5 (a) (d) (g) of his contract; He was let off the hook because he was still owed his 2019 signing-on fee as well as the 2022 one when he extended his contract.

In the build-up to the 2024 season, Mhindirira again was meant to leave Bosso but Kaindu is said to have insisted on the player staying at Bosso and he went on to be among the most fielded players of the first 17 games.

Highlanders are also linked to the move of Bulawayo Chiefs forward, Never Rauzhi and Arenel central defender, Arthur Ndlovu. Bosso wants Rauzhi on loan till the end of the season.

At the Colliery, Hwange are said to have roped in former CAPS United striker, Dominic Chungwa with two of their former players, Winston Mhango and Takabva Mawaya also returning to the side.

Central defender , Raymond Uchena who worked with Hwange coach, Rodwell Dhlakama at Greenfuel is also reported to have joined Chipangano to strengthen their bid to survive relegation.

Hwange FC administrator,Khumbulani Mbano could however not confirm any of the reports.

“There is nothing so far in terms of signings, but we will be updating in the coming days,” said Mbano.

Sources however confirmed that the players are set to join Chipangano.

The mid-season window, which opened at the beginning of the month will run till the end of the month.

—@innocentskizoe