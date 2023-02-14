Mhindirira travels with Bosso to Beitbridge

Innocent Kurira, Sports Reporter

SOCCER Star of the Year finalist Devine Mhindirira travelled with the rest of the Highlanders squad for their pre-season training camp which got underway in Beitbridge yesterday.

The midfielder is only joining camp now having absented himself from the initial stages of pre-season which started on January 16.

His actions left the club with no choice but to call him for a disciplinary hearing.

Bosso were reluctant to give details of the hearing outcome but said they had let him off the hook and allowed him to join the squad which is on pre-season training.

Inside sources however said Mhindirira was sanctioned for missing two weeks of training after he had asked to be away for one week to attend to some personal issues but ended up absenting himself for three weeks. Mhindirira, according to the well-placed sources, pleaded guilty to the charges.

The midfielder last year extended his stay at Highlanders to June 2024 but was playing truant by not carrying out his assigned duties at the club.

Bosso left Bulawayo for Beitbridge on Sunday and are expected back in Bulawayo on Friday. It is understood the club’s supporters chapter in the border town are meeting some of the costs associated with the camp.

“The team has arrived safely for the Beitbridge camp. The proposed camp days are Monday to Thursday. In terms of additions to the squad we have no update for now,” said Bosso communications officer Nozibelo Maphosa.

Bosso have so far signed striker Calvin Chigonero on loan from Talen Vision, recalled goalkeeper Reward Muza who was with Bulawayo City, promoted Gillian Nyathi from Bosso90 and signed Bulawayo City captain Melikhaya Ncube.

On Saturday, when Highlanders took on Sheasham in a preseason friendly encounter at Gweru’s Ascot Stadium, Ncube was in the starting line up together with striker McKinnon Mushore who is elder brother to Mason Mushore. The match ended 0-0.

It is not yet clear if Bosso will be registering McKinnon who has been with the squad from the start of pre-season.

Chigonero did not travel to Beitbridge after he suffered an injury in the early days of the preseason training.

From last season’s squad, Bosso have parted ways with Nqobizitha Masuku, Adrian Silla, Bukhosi Sibanda, Toto Banda and Muziwakhe Dlamini. Crispen Ncube, who still has a running contract with Highlanders has been informed that he is not in coach Baltemar Brito’s plans for this season.

