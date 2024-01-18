Mhlophe clears air on mine venture

ASPIRING Highlanders executive chairman Kenneth Mhlophe has dismissed as untrue rumours that he held on to the gold mine papers to sabotage the Johnfat Sibanda executive.

The rumour mill has been awash with news of the mine. Sibanda the incumbent chairman says the project will be running soon while Mhlophe is on record as vowing that he will make it work.

Mhlophe said in an interview this morning that he is disturbed with speculation that he sabotaged the mine project.

When he left office in 2021 following a defeat to Sibanda, he took the incoming chairman and his deputy Modern Ngwenya to the Minister of State Judith Ncube.

“I introduced him as the man who would now be working with the Minister,” said Mhlophe.

At his departure he said the treasurer Don Ndebele and chief executive officer Nhlanhla Dube knew everything and had documents to the effect.

Mhlophe confirmed that he had pulled out of the Fiso Siziba led subcommittee responsible for the mine project.