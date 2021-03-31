Mhlophe pledges support to new executive

Ricky Zililo, Senior Sports Reporter

KENNETH Mhlophe, who lost the Highlanders’ chairmanship to Johnfat Sibanda, has called on Bosso members to unite and support the new executive committee in its endeavour to bring glory to the Bulawayo giants.

Sibanda beat Mhlophe by five votes, polling 154 to Mhlophe’s 149 for the chairmanship’s post, while Morgen ‘Gazza’ Dube won the secretary’s post with 212 against incumbent Israel Moyo’s 91.

Mgcini Mafu stunned favourite Bheka Sibanda by polling 176 votes to land the committee member’s role. Sibanda got 128 vote.

Mhlophe, who only lasted a term in office, thanked Bosso members and corporate partners for assisting the club during his tenure and said he will continue supporting the club.

“Congratulations once again to the new executive committee. A good journey it has been as the Highlanders’ chairman. We shared good memories and trying times, but at the end of the day our club stood top. I know that the club is in good hands and trust that the support rendered to me and my executive shall continue building on the foundation we laid. At the end of the day it’s not Mhlophe who lost, but Highlanders won,” said Mhlophe.

“Highlanders members decided through a democratic voting process, a clear display that Highlanders as an institution respects the views of its members. It was a closely contested election and now that the elections are over, those that voted for candidates who polled less votes should unreservedly support our chairman Johnfat Sibanda. People should refrain from dragging the name of the club into disrepute with petty clashes on social media as that is not good for our [email protected]