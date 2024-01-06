Mhlophe’s plan to revive Highlanders

Raymond Jaravaza, [email protected]

KENNETH Mhlophe, the former chairman of Highlanders, is on a mission to reclaim his position and complete the vital projects he believes will propel the club to new heights.

With a distinguished background as an army officer and businessman, Mhlophe is ready to face off against four contenders in the upcoming Highlanders elections.

As the club gears up for its annual general meeting, members will soon cast their votes, scrutinising the club’s financial health, contract dealings and the performance of the current executive.

Mhlophe’s previous three-year tenure was marked by resilience in the face of the Covid-19 pandemic, which saw sponsors like NetOne redirecting their support to combat the virus, leaving sports teams like Bosso to navigate financial challenges.

Now, as he prepares to challenge the incumbent Johnfat Sibanda and others, Mhlophe reflects on his past efforts and the path ahead.

“I led Highlanders at a very difficult period when the country was fighting the Covid-19 pandemic and companies were reluctant to sponsor football but we persevered against all odds, paid players and office staff on time and made sure that the club didn’t accumulate any debt.”

His vision extends beyond finances; Mhlophe initiated the rehabilitation of the Highlanders clubhouse grounds to provide a home base for junior teams and the women’s side, The Royals, thereby reducing costs and fostering a sense of community.

However, recent reports of water supply issues at the clubhouse due to unpaid bills have raised concerns among club members, highlighting the need for strong leadership to navigate these challenges.

As Mhlophe campaigns for a return, he emphasises the importance of unity and strength.

“There is a lot of work that needs to be done off the field so that results can be achieved on the field of play so that, together, we can take Highlanders back to the top. Highlanders will rise again and I must emphasise that unity of purpose is key to taking the club back at the top. Elections come and go but Highlanders must always emerge stronger,” he said.