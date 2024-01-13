Mhlophe’s unfinished business with Bosso

Innocent Kurira, [email protected]

FORMER Highlanders chairman Kenneth Mhlophe believes he still has unfinished business with the club.

Having been at the helm for just one term before he was replaced by Johnfat Sibanda, Mhlophe feels he did not complete his mission.

Therefore, Mhlophe is set to seek re-election in the February 4 election in which he will contest against the incumbent Sibanda, Nodumo Nyathi and Edison Dube.

Ahead of the election, Mhlophe has addressed club members through a letter in which he outlines why he is seeking re-election.

“During my previous term, we laid a solid foundation for progress. We implemented various strategies to enhance our youth development programmes, ensuring a steady stream of talented players who would proudly wear our iconic black and white jersey,” reads an excerpt from the letter.

Mhlophe says he wants to finish the work he started.

“As some of you may recall, during my previous tenure as chairman, I had the privilege of initiating several plans aimed at elevating Highlanders to new heights. These plans were carefully crafted with the sole purpose of making our club not only successful on the field but also an institution that fosters growth, unity, and excellence. It is this unwavering belief in our potential that has brought me back today, eager to finish what we began and make Highlanders truly great. To make Highlanders a Championship winning Team, to make highlanders sustain the players and make the players want to play to win trophies,” said Mhlophe.

Mhlophe plans to make full use of the club’s mining claim in Inyathi.

“Working collectively with all Highlanders stakeholders my executive will also focus on improving infrastructure within the club, creating an environment conducive to nurturing talent and fostering a winning mentality. We will also focus on revenue streams including the mining business and various income generating projects which will help sustain the club financially.

“However, true success lies not just in starting initiatives but also in seeing them through. I firmly believe that there is still much work to be done in order to fully realise the potential we possess as a club. My return as chairman will provide us with the continuity needed to initiate and build upon the progress made thus far. I am humbly asking for your support because I know that together we can achieve greatness,” said Mhlophe.

He also called for unity among the Bosso family.

“Let us unite once again under the banner of Highlanders Football Club and continue pushing forward with the vision we set out to accomplish. With your trust and support, I am confident that we can take Highlanders to unprecedented heights both on and off the field. Thank you for considering my candidacy for re-election as chairman. Together, let us finish what we started and make Highlanders Football Club shine brighter than ever before,” said Mhlophe.

— @innocentskizoe