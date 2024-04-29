Mhungu shines at Bulawayo Shutdown alongside big names in music

Sipepisiwe Moyo, [email protected]

The Bulawayo Shutdown show, held on Saturday at Queens Sports Club, exceeded expectations, fulfilling the dreams of organisers to draw a massive crowd and leaving attendees eager for more.

Among those whose dreams turned to reality at the event was Bulawayo’s rising star, Mhungu, who had the opportunity to perform in front of a large audience. Although his time on stage was brief, Mhungu shared the spotlight with established artistes like Winky D, Enzo Ishall, Kwesta, Saintfloew, and Ma9ine.

He recounted his exhilarating experience: “I enjoyed every moment I spent on the stage, though I was given very little time. I at least got the experience to perform on such a significant stage, and I’m grateful for that as it was an opportunity I have longed for quite some time.

“I also managed to meet and greet artists like Saintfloew, (DJ) Fantan and even took pictures with them, which is a rare opportunity for an up-and-coming artiste like me. The audience enjoyed my performance and that alone left me fulfilled.”

“Boss Jordan (one of the show promoters) promised to get in touch in case something positive comes up, but all in all, thank you to the Bulawayo Shutdown organisers,” he said.

Mhungu went on to express his appreciation for the event organisers, who discovered him during a roadshow and immediately included him in the main event line-up.

His participation in the Bulawayo Shutdown show not only marked a significant milestone in his burgeoning career, but also showcased the potential of upcoming artistes in the city’s vibrant music scene.