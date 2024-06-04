Mhungu, the new face of Zimdancehall sparks Souljah Love comparisons with stellar performance!

Sipepisiwe Moyo, [email protected]

Mhungu, the emerging Zimdancehall artiste from Bulawayo, captivated the audience at White City Stadium in Bulawayo during the ZRP Harris Continental Cup finals on Friday with his outstanding performance.

The young talent who was discovered during the Bulawayo Shutdown road show in April showcased his prowess in freestyle music, engaging the crowd with his infectious energy and lyrical skills. Despite being relatively new to the industry, Mhungu’s performance exuded the creativity and expertise of a seasoned artist.

Several attendees noted Mhungu’s resemblance to the late King of dancehall, Souljah Love, praising his authentic sound and stage presence. The audience, thoroughly enthralled, eagerly demanded an encore as Mhungu left the stage.

In an interview with the Chronicle, Mhungu expressed gratitude to Harris Entertainment for providing him with the opportunity to showcase his talent.

“I’m thankful to Harris Entertainment for realising my dreams. The overwhelming support from the audience, and the chance to meet Sandra Ndebele, whom I’ve only seen on television, fills me with joy. This experience boosts my confidence, and I’m committed to delivering my best,” he shared.

Mhungu’s ascent to fame commenced in April when the Harris Entertainment team discovered his talent during a roadshow, ultimately securing him a coveted performance slot at the highly anticipated Bulawayo Shutdown Show.