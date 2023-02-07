Mid-life crisis tour- two men cycle 3 000km for children’s education

Leonard Ncube, Online Reporter

TWO tourism executives, Messrs. Mike Davis and Mike Johnson have embarked on a cycling trip covering 3 000km between Victoria Falls and Cape Town to raise money for charity.

Mr Davis is chief executive of Shearwater Adventures which runs Shearwater Village and Café, Zambezi Helicopter Flight of Angels and other facilities, while Mr Johnson owns Bayethe Collection, which operates Bayethe Guest Lodge, Nkosi Lodge, Pezulu Lodge and Shoestrings all n Victoria Falls.

They set off from Victoria Falls last week for an epic ride dubbed 2MadMikes on Bikes which seeks to raise about £20 000 to be used for charity including educating vulnerable children in and around Victora Falls.

About £6 000 was raised in the first week between Victora Falls and Namibia.

“Mike Davis and Mike Johnson are currently cycling on a 3 000km journey between Victoria Falls and Cape Town. We are raising £20 000 to fund education for children in need within Victoria Falls, Zimbabwe community,” the two posted on Instagram.

Week 1 covered 750km from Victora Falls to Rundu in Namibia

“It’s a mid-life crisis thing traversing parts of four countries has been successfully negotiated and today they are giving the derrieres a much need rest before setting off on phase 2 to Swakopmund.”

We are Mike Davis and Mike Johnson, two slightly overweight, mid-life crisis-afflicted individuals known more for our hedonistic lifestyles than for our feats of endurance. But we have thrown ourselves into a “New Year; new me” mentality and undertaken a “Grand Cycle Tour” from Victoria Falls, Zimbabwe to Cape Town, South Africa.

“Leaving on 1st February 2023 from our homes in Victoria Falls, our epic cycle tour will take us 35 days, through four countries and over a distance of approximately 3 000 km to the finish line in the Fair Cape.

Over 35 years of living and working in Africa, we have seen first-hand how education offers a route out of the poverty trap that afflicts much of the Continent,” posted Mr Davis.

The Mad Mikes on Bikes tour from Victoria Falls to Cape Town aims to provide support to families in need.

The duo sad it had identified children in need working within local schools system, council wards and communities who are unable to afford school fees.

“We would appreciate as much or as little as you are able to donate and for every US$150 we raise, you will be sending a child to school for a year. It might be small but it is a fundamental step to helping children change their prospects by breaking the no-education; no-employment cycle,” he added.

Shearwater spokesperson Mr Clement Mukwasi said the trip by the two executives should be emulated by the whole community. [email protected]