Mid-term Budget Review expected to extend stability brought by introduction of the ZiG

Nqobile Tshili

FINANCE, Economic Development and Investment Promotion Minister Professor Mthuli Ncube is this afternoon expected to deliver the Mid-Term Budget Statement in Parliament.

The 2024 Mid-Term Budget Statement is expected to address issues around the provision of social protection as the country is experiencing the worst drought since Zimbabwe attained independence.

The Second Republic also prioritises infrastructure development and the Budget Statement is expected to cement issues to do with infrastructural development.

The 2024 Mid-term budgetary statement will be delivered in a relatively stable economic environment following the introduction of the Zimbabwe Gold (ZiG) currency.

Since the introduction of ZiG in April, prices of basic commodities have remained stagnant while inflation has been constrained.

Prof Ncube is expected to present a mid-term review that will consolidate gains that have been achieved in the first half of the year