Midlands Arts Awards organiser tries out modelling

Mthabisi Tshuma, Online Reporter

Fast-rising arts fanatic Farai Chigumbu who is the brains behind the Midlands Royalty Arts Awards (MRAA) has included in his arts profile, the art of being a model.

The youngster who seems to be a jack of all trades is also a master of all as his first stint on the ramp saw him put up a good show. He charmed judges to be crowned Mr Valentine Zimbabwe after outshining other contestants at an event held in Mutare recently.

For his maiden appearance as a model, Chigumbu managed to walk away with grand prizes that included magazine features, a one-year modelling photoshoot, brand ambassadorial roles for four companies and a modelling contract.

Chigumbu said he has set his eyes on realising his potential on the ramp.

“I’ve always been someone who’s eager to try out something new in the industry and this time around, I’ve decided to focus on modelling. I’m glad I took this decision as it has yielded fruitful results. Being crowned Mr Valentine Zimbabwe has helped me to realise my worth as a model but above all, I see this achievement as a way for me to grow.

“It has also encouraged me to achieve more in the modelling industry,” he said.

Chigumbu said as a model, he will continue to uplift societies.

“As Mr Valentine Zimbabwe, I’ve so many projects lined up for the year. The first project that I’m working on is Youth for a Change. It is a three-month campaign and project which is mainly focusing on creating a safe environment for the youths. This project mainly seeks to advocate mental health, drug abuse and youth empowerment,” he said. – @mthabisi_mthire