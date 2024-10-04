Midlands Burnouts set to light up Gweru

Midlands Bureau

Mahogany TV’s Midlands Burnouts is set to ignite Gweru Showgrounds on October 12, promising heart-pumping action and entertainment for all.

The Midlands Burnouts event is expected to draw a massive audience with thrill-seekers set to be captivated by death-defying stunts performed by renowned acts such as Raza (Team Mahogany, Gweru), Damien Dirty Boyz, Baby Driver, Team Ghost, and Ben AK47 from Bulawayo.

These daredevils will push the limits with jaw-dropping feats in open cars, defying gravity, and hanging upside down, leaving the crowd on the edge of their seats. The region’s top drivers will converge, their engines roaring, tyres screeching, and smoke billowing into the air. The event will also feature pulsating rhythms from talented musicians, including Mirror Mirror from South Africa and Uncle Epatan, supported by Zim Pogba, among others.

According to event organiser Ngonidzashe Ndlela, also known as Xrey from Team Mahogany TV, the action-packed celebration promises an unforgettable experience.

“It’s a quarterly event held four times a year, and this is the third one. This time it will be bigger and better, and also closer to town, so we encourage everyone to come through,” he said.

Xrey emphasized that the event will be a fantastic family fun day filled with activities.

“Gates open at noon and food and drinks will be available at the venue, with various outlets to choose from. We’ll also have games for kids, such as jumping castles and candy floss,” he added.

This year’s event holds special significance as it coincides with the birthday celebration of Mahogany TV member Raza.