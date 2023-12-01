Midlands buys fire tenders in yet another devolution fund success story

Prince Ngwenya, [email protected]

THE Midlands province has bought three brand new fire tenders using devolution funds.

THE Midlands Minister of State for Provincial Affairs and Devolution, Cde Owen Ncube, commissioned the fire tenders at the Gweru City Fire Station on Wednesday, 27 November.

In a statement, the Ministry of Information Publicity and Broadcasting Services said the acquisition of the state-of-the-art vehicles was made possible through the allocation of devolution funds by the Government, showcasing its commitment to enhancing fire safety in the region.