Midlands coaching course attracts retired former footballers

Raymond Jaravaza, Sports Correspondent

FIFTEEN current players and former football stars answered Zifa’s calls for aspiring coaches to attain coaching badges by attending a Zifa Level One course held in Gweru.

The week long course started on September 12 and ended on Sunday September 19 at Chaplin High School in the Midlands capital.

From the 18 participants that enrolled for the Zifa Level One course, only three have not either played professional football in the Premier Soccer League or Division One.

Jacob Muzokomba, a former Highlanders, Dynamos and TelOne player, speaking on behalf of the participants said it’s a welcome development that current and former players are taking the initiative to attend coaching courses.

“I’m happy that players who are playing professionally and guys who are retired are part of this Zifa Level One course.

“As football players we have to prepare for life after retirement so it’s important for us to take part in such courses that will help us in the long run.

“It’s sad when we read or hear stories about former footballers that are struggling to survive because they didn’t plan for life after retirement.

“15 guys, who are still playing football as well as some of us that are retired are part of this course and my appeal to Zifa is to make sure that such courses are conducted frequently,” said Muzokomba.

Former Mighty Warriors coach Benedict Moyo, assisted by Justin Maphosa were the course instructors.

Moyo appealed to Zifa, led by acting president Gift Banda, to compile a database that shows the exact number of coaches who have attended Zifa Level One coaches up to Caf A badges.

“The database will give us an idea of how many qualified coaches we have in the country so that we plan accordingly when conducting coaching coaches from the grassroots level up to Caf A certificates.

“Every coach, from primary schools right up to the national teams, must be qualified so that the country produces players that can play in any league in the world,” said Moyo.

Kenneth Mhlophe, the Zifa training and development member, bemoaned the absence of female participants in the Zifa Level One course and promised that the national football association will work hard to attract ladies into coaching.

“The Zifa acting president Mr Banda’s vision is to see to it that women take an active role in both playing football as well as coaching.

“Going forward we strive to make sure that such courses are attended by an equal number of women and men,” said Mhlophe.

In a speech that he read on behalf of acting Zifa president Banda, Mhlophe said it’s imperative that aspiring coaches acquire the necessary knowledge to take local football to greater heights.

“Coming out of the Covid-19 pandemic and into the Fifa suspension, Zifa will not deter from its mandate to grow the game of football and make sure that coaches are given all the necessary requirements to take us further,” he said.