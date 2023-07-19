Midlands implements 130 life changing projects

Patrick Chitumba, [email protected]

GOVERNMENT has to date disbursed over $2,6 billion in devolution funds to the Midlands province with over 130 life changing projects being implemented across all the eight administrative districts.

Leaving no one and no place behind has become synonymous with the leadership of President Mnangagwa, who has made it a buzz-phrase that has found resonance among the people in both rural and urban areas.

Devolution funds are assisting local authorities fulfil their obligation of ensuring improved access to social amenities across the country through development of key infrastructure such as clinics, classroom blocks, roads and bridges among other facilities.

Upgrading infrastructure is in line with the National Development Strategy 1 (NDS1), a national five-year economic management masterplan running from 2021 to 2025.

Under NDS1, the Government is focusing on building, expanding and restoring key enabler infrastructure such as roads and energy.

Infrastructure development is expected to play a key role in ensuring the country attains the status of an upper middle income economy by 2030.

The devolution funds were distributed to both urban and rural district councils from 2019.

Permanent Secretary for Midlands Provincial Affairs and Devolution, Mr Abiot Maronge said the Second Republic is implementing a number of development projects meant to uplift livelihoods in both rural and urban areas.

“Devolution has greatly shifted the development landscape as well as correcting colonial imbalances of skewed development. Rural areas have previously been marginalised in terms of development,” he said.

Mr Maronge said Chirumhanzu RDC was allocated, $222 million, Gokwe North RDC $131 million, Gokwe South RDC $212 million, Mberengwa RDC $242 million, Tongogara RDC $129 million, Runde RDC $203 million, Vungu RDC $187 million and Zibagwe RDC $215 million.

Gokwe town Council got $152 million, Gweru City Council $292 million, Kwekwe City Council $165 million, Redcliff Municipality $224 million, Shurugwi Town Council $112 million and Zvishavane Town Council $132 million.

He said Chirumhanzu RDC constructed Musena, Kuzvitonga, Manhovo, Chapwanya, Mudzengi, Whata and Chimbindi clinics.

“The council also constructed a classroom block at Hillview School and another classroom block at Faeden School. They also bought a tipper truck, a borehole drilling rig and other service trucks. They are also erecting a perimeter wall at Mvuma Stadium,” said Mr Maronge.

In Gokwe North council has constructed Masosoni, Madzivazvido and Simuchembo clinics.

Under the education sector the council constructed classroom blocks at Gura Primary School, Gumunyu High School, Mtora Primary School, Nyamazengwe Primary School, Nenyunka Primary School, Chirisa Primary School and Mutimuri Secondary School.

“They bought a grader, tipper truck, dump trailer, backhoe loader, beds and equipment for Zhomba Clinic and Gumunyu Clinic. The local authority also constructed toilets at Kabuyuni and Chireya business centres,” said Mr Maronge.

Gokwe South RDC constructed Gwanyika, Nyamacheni, Ganye, Dzvuke, Dopota, Gavave, Nyaradza and Charama clinics.

“Gokwe town council constructed Mapfungautsi Poly Clinic which has helped ease pressure on Gokwe District Hospital which serves as a referral hospital for the two Gokwe districts. Urban communities can now access general health services and maternal health care nearer their homes,” said Mr Maronge.

Under the education sector, Gokwe South RDC used the devolution funds to construct classroom blocks at Charama Secondary School and Bengwe Secondary school. The council also repaired roofs of classrooms at Mwembesi school.

“The local authority also bought a backhoe loader, two tipper trucks, motorised grader and a drilling rig,” said Mr Maronge.

In Mberengwa, the local authority constructed Marirazhombe, Bayayi, Garenyama, Madekwana, Chebvute and Gwavamutangwi clinics.

“The council also bought a tipper truck, tractor and dumper, back loader, motorized grader, borehole drilling rig, ICT hardware and a devolution supervision project vehicle. The local authority used some of the money to renovate buildings at six primary and secondary schools,” said Mr Maronge.

He said Vungu RDC bought a mobile clinic and the local authority is constructing Impala Clinic.

The council also refurbished two classroom blocks at Gambiza Primary School.

It also repaired an adminstration block at Chitukubwe Primary school.

“Schools whose buildings were refurbished include Mangwande Primary, Dimbamiwa Primary, Shagari Primary, Nkenyani Primary, Herbert Chitepo Primary, Maboleni High, Woodlands Primary and Chinamasa. The council also drilled six boreholes, completed the Impala piped water scheme and repaired 50 boreholes,” said Mr Maronge.

Runde RDC constructed Chirere Clinic and bought furniture for Marira Clinic using devolution funds.

Tongogara RDC constructed Tongogara Polyclinic, funded water reticulation projects at Batanai, Totonga and Gamwa Clinics and also bought a backhoe.

Shurugwi Town Council built Sebanga Poly-Clinic.

Mr Maronge said Zibagwe RD constructed Fafi and Langton clinics and also equipped Sherwood Clinic with high tech medical facilities.

Kwekwe City Council used devolution funds to install solar street lights and upgraded its water treatment plant.

He said Redcliff constructed a water treatment plant, rehabilitated Chirorodziva/Rutendo Stadium, Rutendo primary and high schools’ sewer lines as welll installing street lights.

“Zvishavane Town Council procured a motorised grader, a bulldozer, a bowser. They also did water reticulation upgrading and upgraded Mabhula sewer treatment plant,” said Mr Maronge.

He said Gweru City Council projects completed using devolution funds include the purchasing of high and small lift pumps, Gwenhoro water works, tipper truck, four skip bins, tractor, front end loader and fully equipped ambulance.

“Work in progress includes installation of 114 solar street lights, LED tower lights fittings and Gwenhoro transformer,” said Mr Maronge.

@pchitumba1