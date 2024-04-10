Midlands Independence Ball to raise funds for the underprivileged

Michael Magoronga, [email protected]

The Midlands Province is organising a fundraising event meant to raise funds for the underprivileged in the province.

Dubbed the Minister’s Independence Ball, the function is scheduled for 17 April at King Solomon’s Hotel in Kwekwe with Midlands Provincial Affairs and Devolution Minister Owen Ncube set to officiate at the black-tie event.

The business community, captains of industry, church, affiliates and political parties are expected to attend the function.

Minister Ncube said the funds generated on the day will be channelled towards the underprivileged across the province.

“As we celebrate our independence, we also have to remember those who are not getting what we get. We are therefore meant to raise funds that will be channelled towards our hospitals, prisons and children’s homes across the province,” he said.

Minister Ncube said the event was apolitical.

“This should unite every Zimbabwean and everyone is encouraged to attend because this is not a political event. We should be able to come together for this noble cause, put our political jackets aside and raise funds for the underprivileged,” he said.

The event will be a precursor to the main Independence celebrations slated for Mbizo Stadium in Kwekwe the following day.