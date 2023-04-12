Midlands Junior Tennis tourney gets underway

ONE of the junior tennis players at the tournament in Kwekwe

The Chronicle

Michael Magoronga, Midlands Correspondent

JUNIOR Tennis players from across the country have converged in Kwekwe for a three-day tennis tournament that kicked off on Sunday.

Dubbed the Midlands Junior Tennis Open tournament, taking place at Kwekwe Sports Club.

Players from the U10, U12, U14, U16 and U18 categories are battling for honours at the venue.

                                                                                      A Junior Tennis player at the tournament in Kwekwe

Event Chairperson, Mr Phillip Chiundura said the tournament is one of the notable sporting events hosted by the Midlands Province and is set to secure national points for players.

“The tournament is one of the biggest junior tournaments in the country. Players travelled all over Zimbabwe to participate in the tournament and we are excited with the turn out which shows that parents are serious about the sport,” he said.

Mr Chiundura said more such tournaments will be organised in due course to provide youngsters with a platform to nurture their tennis playing skills.

