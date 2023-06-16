Midlands Minister Mavhima commissions Solar Mini Grid project

Online Reporter

Midlands Minister of State for Provincial Affairs and Devolution Larry Mavhima on Friday, commissioned the 15kW Solar Mini Grid Project at Umelusi Primary and Secondary Schools in Silobela.

The work on the installation of the plant started in October 2022 and was completed in December 2022. The project was funded by the Rural Electrification Fund

Scope of works included installing a 15kW, 220V AC output solar system, uprating 305m of MV lines to single phase 4 wire, constructing 578m of single phase 4 wire network supply to both schools, internal wiring of both schools and staff houses.

These electrification initiatives have afforded communities access to electricity, which is a key enabler to the development of Zimbabwean rural areas. The two schools can now offer and provide ICT services to their students and allow for e-learning.

